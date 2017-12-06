ACDelco Introduces New VVT Solenoid For GM Vehicles

ACDelco has announced the introduction of new variable valve timing (VVT) solenoids for GM vehicles. The intake and exhaust solenoids, recently re-designed by GM engineers, will be available for purchase at the start of the fourth quarter for 2006-’17 vehicles equipped with 2.0L, 2.2L and 2.4L Ecotec engines.

GM first installed VVT technology in 2002, and today it is used on nearly all new GM vehicles to maximize performance, fuel economy and emissions.

VVT solenoids are responsible for changing the position of the camshaft to provide optimal power delivery based on driving conditions. Signs that a VVT solenoid is beginning to fail can include check engine light on the dash, rough engine idle and a decrease in fuel economy. Dirty oil also can increase wear on a VVT solenoid, so ACDelco says it is important to follow the recommended oil change interval.

“Providing independent repair shops with a GM OE-quality solenoid is critical because tens of millions of vehicles on the road today use VVT technology,” saidBill Miller, valve train technical specialist, General Motors. “Being able to offer a long-lasting part that will fit right the first time will make a huge difference in terms of customer satisfaction.”

The new VVT solenoid features an improved design that can better withstand thermal expansion, says the company, and it is one of the latest additions to the growing number of GM OE parts from ACDelco that are becoming available to the independent aftermarket. This year alone, ACDelco has introduced 1,264 OE part numbers across 10 different product lines.

To learn more about the ACDelco genuine GM VVT solenoid, contact a local ACDelco representative or visit ACDelco.com.