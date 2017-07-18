News/AAPEX 2017
AAPEX Technology Intersection To Provide View Of The Future

Underhood Service Staff Writers

AAPEX 2017 attendees will get a look at tomorrow’s automotive aftermarket in the all-new “Technology Intersection” area at this year’s event. AAPEX represents the $740 billion global automotive aftermarket industry and is held annually at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

Companies exhibiting in this area will have the opportunity to use virtual reality, simulators and other interactive interfaces to demonstrate future, innovative automotive technologies that are not currently available in the aftermarket. The Technology Intersection area will be located in the Venetian Ballroom, Upper Level 2.

The Technology Intersection area is one of many new programs at AAPEX 2017 to keep attendees ahead of the curve, according to show organizers. Additional programs include the new Mobility Park, enhanced AAPEXedu sessions, Let’s Tech presentations and a Service Professionals Summit.

To attend AAPEX and learn more about automotive technology, visit attendee registration at aapexshow.com/news.

