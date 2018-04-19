AAPEX Receives High Marks From Buyers And Exhibitors



In an AAPEX 2017 post-show survey, 90 percent of buyers said they are likely to attend AAPEX 2018, indicating a high level of satisfaction with the premier event representing the $740 billion global automotive aftermarket industry. AAPEX 2018 will be held Tuesday, Oct. 30 through Thursday, Nov. 1, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas, and will feature more than 2,500 exhibiting companies displaying the latest products, services and technologies to diagnose, service and maintain the approximately 1.2 billion vehicles on the road today.

Approximately 47,800 targeted buyers traveled from 127 countries to AAPEX 2017, while exhibiting companies represented 43 countries. According to the survey, buyers’ top reasons for attending AAPEX are to find new products, find new suppliers and identify new technologies, with 88 percent saying they have a role in purchase decisions.

In the post-show survey of exhibiting companies, manufacturers and suppliers gave AAPEX 2017 equally high marks, with 83 percent reporting being extremely satisfied or very satisfied that AAPEX meets their objectives.

For additional survey results, read the full AAPEX 2017 By the Numbers report here or visit the AAPEX website, aapexshow.com.