AAPEX 2018 To Welcome 5,000 Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Professionals



In 2015, nearly 3,500 automotive professionals from Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper temporarily shut down Las Vegas Boulevard as they made their way to AAPEX from the Mirage hotel. This year, the number is expected to top 5,000 as AAPEX will again welcome the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance and the largest group ever of parts store and service center operators. AAPEX will take place Tuesday, Oct. 30 through Thursday, Nov. 1, at the Sands Expo.

The visit to AAPEX 2018 on Thursday, Nov. 1 coincides with the Alliance’s Aftermarket Jackpot Convention taking place Oct. 30 through Nov. 3, at the Mirage.

While at AAPEX, automotive professionals will meet with supplier channel partners, visit thousands of booths and see the latest repair, maintenance and advanced technology products in the global automotive aftermarket industry.

“We are excited to be bringing 5,000 Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper folks to the AAPEX show this November. AAPEX is the only show where our technician professionals can meet all of our valued channel partners, under one roof, to discuss products, service techniques and the future of the industry,” said JC Washbish, director of marketing, Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance.

Approximately 2,500 manufacturers and suppliers with new products, services and technologies in 65 categories will exhibit at AAPEX 2018, with more than 47,000 targeted buyers in attendance, including automotive service and repair professionals, auto parts retailers, auto parts warehouse distributors, engine builders and fleet buyers. Approximately 162,000 automotive aftermarket professionals from more than 135 countries are projected to be in Las Vegas during AAPEX 2018.

For more Aftermarket Jackpot information, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1cJnZTI3tCQ.