AAPEX 2018 Expands Training Program For Auto Service Professionals

AAPEX 2018 will provide service professionals with an extensive lineup of training sessions to keep them “ahead of the curve” in today’s rapidly changing and technology-driven automotive aftermarket. The expanded program includes training on shop equipment and technology, electric car and alternative fuel vehicles, advanced diagnostics, heating and cooling and business management.

AAPEX, which represents the $740 billion global automotive aftermarket industry, will take place Tuesday, Oct. 30 through Thursday, Nov. 1, at the Sands Expo.

Within Mobility Garage, the Shop Equipment and Technology section, presented by AVI, will offer 20 sessions on topics, including start/stop technology, labscope diagnostics, variable displacement technology, telematics and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) steering and suspension.

Mobility Garage’s Electric Car and Alternative Fuel/Energy section, presented by the National Alternative Fuels Training Consortium (NAFTC), will provide 24 sessions on topics such as electric vehicle (EV) charging circuitry, battery pack structure and safety training, propane autogas vehicle technology, hydrogen fuel cells and 2019 General Motors gaseous fuel vehicle systems.

The 2018 AAPEXedu program has a designated Service Professionals track covering servicing ADAS-enabled vehicles, diesel diagnostics, predictive part failure, dongles and shops and customer relationship management applications in the aftermarket.

AAPEXedu business management topics will include how to recruit top talent, creating a positive workplace culture and building a solid brand.

A Service Professionals General Session will tackle Automotive Career Pathways: The Road to Great Technicians. This panel discussion will focus on building rewarding careers and ensuring technicians have this where they are employed in the automotive aftermarket.

The AAPEX 2018 Service Professionals Program is sponsored by MAHLE Aftermarket, booth 2661. All Mobility Garage and AAPEXedu sessions are included in the AAPEX online registration fee of $40 through Friday, Oct. 12.

To register, visit aapexshow.com/attendee.

