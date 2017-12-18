AAPEX 2017 Spotlights High Tech Automotive Aftermarket



As show organizers assess the progress from this year’s event, they have noted that AAPEX 2017 has clearly demonstrated that the $740 billion global automotive aftermarket is a high-tech industry being reshaped by the many new products, technologies and services that enable mobility and connectivity.

This year’s event took place Tuesday, Oct. 31, through Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas. With a sold out trade show, hundreds of new product announcements and innovative programs to show the impact of technology, AAPEX 2017 provided automotive aftermarket professionals with the tools to stay ahead of the curve and prepare for the opportunities and challenges ahead, according to show organizers.

Throughout AAPEX 2017, new programs, exhibits, product demos, AAPEXedu sessions and keynote speakers focused on mobility, connectivity services, consumer preferences, vehicle data, autonomous vehicles, new product technologies and disruptive technology-driven trends. These technological advancements and changes stand to alter the way the automotive aftermarket does business.

New AAPEX programs included the Mobility Park, Technology Intersection, Let’s Tech presentations and AAPEXedu technology sessions. In addition, latest and most innovative new products and packaging were featured in the New Product and New Packaging Showcases.

The new, daily keynote sessions provided expert insight, data and market intelligence on The Future of the Vehicle – “The Future of Mobility and the Aftermarket;” The Future of the Buyer – “Navigating Omnichannel Successfully;” and The Future of the Shop – “Grease, Code and Customers: You’re Entirely Right About All the Wrong Stuff.”

Technology also was in the spotlight during the AVI and the Congress of Automotive Repair and Service (CARS) programs that took place at the Sands Expo immediately following AAPEX.

AAPEX 2017 featured 2,515 exhibiting companies, 5,433 booths, more than 50 AAPEXedu sessions and unmatched networking opportunities. Show organizers report that the event drew 49,382 targeted buyers, representing a 4.5 percent increase, and approximately 162,000 automotive aftermarket professionals were in Las Vegas during AAPEX and the SEMA Show.

AAPEX 2018 will be held Tuesday, Oct. 30 through Thursday, Nov. 1, at the Sands Expo, Las Vegas.