AAPEX 2017 Service Professionals Program Introduces Summit On Emerging Technology



The AAPEX 2017 Service Professionals Program will feature an all-new Service Professionals Summit, “Emerging Technology: How Will the Aftermarket Prepare?” The Town Hall style program will feature an industry panel that includes an automotive repair shop owner, an automotive technician and an industry trainer who will share their perspectives on the impact new technologies will have on the aftermarket.

The Summit panel will include Ryan Clo, multi-shop owner, Dubwerx, Cincinnati, Ohio; Matt Fanslow, technician, Riverside Automotive, Red Wing, Minnesota; and Dave Hobbs, lead technical trainer and program developer, Delphi. Carm Capriotto, Remarkable Results Radio Podcast, will moderate the discussion from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Venetian, with a reception for service professionals immediately following the event.

For the first time, the Service Professionals Program also will include the Technology and Telematics Forum V5.0. The Congress of Automotive Repair and Service (CARS) – sponsored by the Automotive Service Association (ASA) – and the Auto Alliance will present the forum from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 2.

In addition, AVI and ASA will offer their management and advanced diagnostic training during AAPEX. Sessions will include: Leveraging Technology to Streamline Diagnosis and Repair (offered twice); Future Power: Battery & Stop/Start Technology (offered twice); Diagnosing Today and Tomorrow’s Turbos (offered twice); Motorists Want Their Car Fixed the Same Day – Reality or Myth? and Heat Exchange Products and Services for Automotive and Truck Aftermarket Personnel.

The Service Professionals Program, sponsored by MAHLE, is part of the AAPEXedu and is included in the AAPEX online attendee registration fee of $40 through Friday, Oct. 13. To register, visit aapexshow.com/news.

AAPEX 2017 is expected to feature 2,200 exhibiting companies and nearly 50 AAPEXedu sessions. It will take place Tuesday, Oct. 31 through Thursday, Nov. 2.