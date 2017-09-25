AAPEX 2017 To Highlight Impact Of Technology On Automotive Aftermarket

AAPEX 2017 is introducing several new programs to show the impact of technology on the automotive aftermarket industry and how businesses can best prepare for the opportunities and challenges ahead.

More than 2,200 exhibiting companies and nearly 50 AAPEXedu sessions are lined up for this year’s event. New AAPEX 2017 programs with a focus on technology include:

The first-ever AAPEX Mobility Park with underhood training, a scan tool theater, plus an electric vehicle display. The Mobility Park will be located behind the Sands Expo in the LINQ parking lot.

The Technology Intersection will offer a look at technology not yet available in the automotive aftermarket industry. Schaeffler, Bosch and other exhibiting companies will provide demos in this section in the Venetian Ballroom, Upper Level 2.

The Technology and Telematics Forum V5.0 with a focus on cyber security, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication, vehicle data and OE technology. The Congress of Automotive Repair and Service (CARS) – sponsored by the Automotive Service Association (ASA) – and the Auto Alliance will present the forum on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Venetian.

All-new Let’s Tech presentations for the latest on technology-related products, tools and mobile apps in 20 minutes or less. Presentations will take place on the Let’s Tech stage in the Upper Level Lobby, Sands Expo.

AAPEXedu technology sessions to stay ahead on advanced vehicle technologies, technology standards, disruptive technologies, battery and start/stop technology and more. Visit AAPEXedu for a schedule.

A keynote session on each day of AAPEX to address the Future of the Vehicle, the Future of the Buyer and the Future of the Shop. Sessions start at 8 a.m. daily.

The AAPEX 2017 Service Professionals Program, sponsored by MAHLE, with an all-new Service Professionals Summit, “Emerging Technology: How Will the Aftermarket Prepare?” The Summit will take place from 5-6 p.m. on Nov. 2, at the Venetian, with a reception for service professionals immediately following the event.

The new programs and AAPEXedu sessions are all included in the AAPEX online attendee registration fee of $40 through Friday, Oct. 13. To register, visit aapexshow.com/news.

Approximately 158,000 automotive aftermarket professionals from more than 140 countries are projected to be in Las Vegas during AAPEX and the SEMA Show.