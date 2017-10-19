AAPEX 2017 Announces Speakers For Keynote Sessions



For the first time, AAPEX 2017 will offer daily keynote sessions with an expert lineup of speakers to keep attendees ahead of the curve on the future of the vehicle, buyer and shop.

The following keynote sessions will take place from 8 to 9 a.m., at the Venetian Hotel, Palazzo Ballroom:

The Future of the Vehicle (Oct. 31) – “The Future of Mobility and the Aftermarket,” Speaker: Neal Ganguli, Deloitte Consulting LLP

The Future of the Buyer (Nov. 1) – “Navigating Omnichannel Successfully,” Speaker: John Kinsella, vice president, FitForCommerce, and the former vice president, Experience Architecture & Center of Expertise at Lowe’s

The Future of the Shop (Nov. 2) – “Grease, Code and Customers: You’re Entirely Right About All the Wrong Stuff,” Speakers: Chris Cloutier, shop owner and technology creator, Golden Rule Auto Care; and Tyler Reeves, president and general manager of National Accounts, Interstate Batteries. Scott Shriber, publisher of aftermarketNews, BodyShop Business Magazine and Counterman Magazine, will moderate the discussion.

Keynote sessions are included in AAPEX registration. Online attendee registration is $90. To register, visit aapexshow.com/news.

AAPEX represents the $740 billion global automotive aftermarket industry and will be held Tuesday, Oct. 31 through Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.