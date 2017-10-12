News
AAPEX 2017 Announces Mobility Park Demonstrations

The all-new outdoor Mobility Park at AAPEX 2017 will feature demonstrations of the latest scan tool technology and proper procedures for underhood diagnostic work to keep automotive professionals ahead of the curve.

Demonstrations in the Scan Tool Theatre will focus on tire pressure monitoring systems, electronic parking brakes, Tesla S battery modules, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) collision avoidance, battery technology, fuel injection and gasoline direct injection testing techniques. Exhibitors and companies providing the demonstrations include: Standard Motor Products, Schrader, Bartec, Autel, AVI, MAHLE, OTC, Delphi, ATS and The Group Training Academy. For a schedule, visit the Scan Tool Theatre.

The Underhood Training section will include demonstrations on pressure and vacuum waveform analysis, grouping parameter IDs, R-1234yf, GDIs, gaskets, 2 CT clutch transmission and a four-step diagnostic process. In addition, demos will cover scanner diagnostics focusing on air induction, EVAP diagnosis, U-codes, battery technology, diesel training and scan tool testing. Exhibitors and companies providing the underhood training demonstrations include: The Group Training Academy, Carquest, Honeywell, Standard Motor Products, MAHLE, Schaeffler, Bartec, Bosch and Delphi. For a schedule, visit Underhood Training.

An Electric Vehicles display will round out the Mobility Park at AAPEX. All Mobility Park demonstrations will last approximately 45 minutes and are included in AAPEX registration. The Mobility Park will be located behind the Sands Expo in the LINQ parking lot.

AAPEX will take place Tuesday, Oct. 31 through Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

