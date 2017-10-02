AAPEX 2017 Announces ‘Let’s Tech’ Presentations
From Brake & Front End
“Let’s Tech” returns to AAPEX with an all-new lineup of presentations delivered in 20 minutes or less to keep attendees ahead of the curve on the latest technology. Let’s Tech presentations include:
- Leveraging Technology to Boost Your Bottom Line, John Burkhauser, Bolt On Technology
- Connected Car Services: How They Benefit the Aftermarket Garage, Ben Johnson, Mitchell 1
- Shock Technology in Performance vs. Motorsports, Francisco Moreno, ZF Aftermarket
- Fueling the Future with Port and Direct Fuel Injection, Stephen Albert, Robert Bosch LLC
- Turn Training into Profit Anytime, Anywhere, Lonnie Simmons III, Brett Grover, DENSO Products and Services Americas Inc.
- Repair Information Search, Ben Johnson, Mitchell 1
- Interactive Inspections Lead to Selling More Service, Michael Rose, Bartec USA LLC.
All presentations will take place on the Let’s Tech stage in the Upper Level Lobby, Sands Expo, and are included in AAPEX registration. For a schedule, visit Let’s Tech.
AAPEX represents the $740 billion global automotive aftermarket industry and will take place Tuesday, Oct. 31 through Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas. To register for AAPEX, visit aapexshow.com/news. Online attendee registration is $40 through Friday, Oct. 13.