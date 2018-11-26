52 Technicians Honored At ASE Annual Meeting

Fifty-two automotive professionals were recognized on Nov. 14, at the Fall Board of Governors meeting of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) held at Pier Sixty-Six Hotel and Marina in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The annual awards banquet spotlights top scorers on the ASE certification tests. Forty-one companies from both the OEM and aftermarket segments sponsored the individual technician recognition awards in the Auto, Truck, Collision, Parts and Service categories, along with awards for automotive instructors. In addition to looking for top scores on ASE tests, award sponsors examine on-the-job excellence, community service and other factors when selecting honorees.

“ASE has recognized the best of the best in our industry for more than 40 years, and this year we honored 52 outstanding individuals from across the nation,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO. “We couldn’t do this without the support of our many award sponsors, whose ranks include some of the best-known names in the industry. Their commitment to excellence is reflected in the talented individuals receiving these awards. The enthusiasm and professionalism displayed by all our award winners is a testament to the high quality of ASE-certified technicians and specialists. We are proud to have them as part of the ASE family,” Zilke concluded.

Below is the list of this year’s winners.

2018 ASE Award Winners AWARD TITLE WINNER CITY STATE EMPLOYER • Auto Value/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year Andrew Langello Vero Beach FL Treasure Coast Automotive • Axalta Coating Systems/ASE Refinish Technician of the Year Robert Warren Bensenville IL O’Hare Auto Body • Big O Tires/ASE Automobile Technician of the Year Mario Corral Las Cruces NM Big O Tires • BodyShop Business/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year David Rogers New York Mills MN Nyhus Chevrolet-Buick • Bosch/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year Christopher Bornemann Manitowoc WI Satori’s Auto Service • Bridgestone Retail Operations/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year Erik Craddock Neenah WI Firestone Complete Auto Care • Bumper to Bumper/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year Mike Creighton Perkasie PA Creighton’s Auto Repair • Byrl Shoemaker/ASE Education Foundation Instructor of the Year Brian LaCroix Shaftsbury VT Capital Region BOCES Career & Tech (Albany, NY) • Cengage Learning/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year Mark Lutz Roslindale, MA Newton North High School • Chrysler/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year Mark Shankroff Myerstown PA Outten Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram • Chrysler/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year Steve Martindale Fowlerville MI Dick Scott Motor Mall • Delco Remy/ASE Master M/H Truck Electrical/Electronic Systems Technician

of the Year Jon Keasler Longview TX City of Longview Fleet Services • First Student/ASE Technician of the Year Shane Lally Brookfield CT First Student • First Transit Pat Erickson Star Prairie WI First Transit (Roseville, MN) • Freightliner/Western Star/ASE Master M/H Truck Technician of the Year Jonathan Cecil Evans CO Transwest Truck Trailer RV • Gates/ASE Master Automobile & L1 Technician of the Year John Gengel Bellevue NE Bellevue Tires & Auto Service; Metropolitan Community College • GM/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year Lewis Walther III Rockaway NJ Schumacher Chevrolet • GM/ASE Parts Consultant of the Year John Schwartzmann Downers Grove IL Castle Chevrolet of Villa Park • GM/ASE Service Consultant of the Year Dave Harnak Plymouth Meeting PA A & T Chevrolet • USAF/ASE Technician of the Year (Sponsored by GM) SrA Justin Vigil Spangdah-lem Air Base Germany United States Air Force • Honda/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year Joey Och Cortland OH Apostolakis Honda Cars • Acura/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year Devin Conne Homer Glen IL McGrath Acura of Westmont • I-CAR Platinum/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year Christopher Shepherd Shreveport LA Caddo Career and Technology Center • Merchant’s Tire & Auto Centers/ASE Automobile Technician of the Year Ryan Bretschneider Richardsville VA Merchant’s Tire & Auto Center • Midas International/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year Jonathan Dawsey Palm Bay FL Midas of Melbourne • Mitchell1/ASE Technician of the Future Matthew Wolfe Rebersburg PA Rebersburg Inspection & Auto Repair • Motor Age Training/ASE Master Automobile & L1 Technician of the Year Jimmy Brigance Stigler OK Kiamichi Technology Center • NAPA/ASE Master Technician of the Year Ronald King Kensington CT Dattco Sales & Service • National Tire & Battery Southeast/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year John Hughes Jr. Midlothian VA National Tire & Battery • National Tire & Battery West/ASEAutomobile Technician of the Year Aaron Burton League City TX National Tire & Battery • Navistar/ASE Master M/H Truck Technician of the Year Thomas Marty Plover WI Mid-State Truck Service Inc. • Navistar/ASE Master School Bus Technician of the Year David Gabrielle Wyckoff NJ Truck King International (Bronx, NY) • Navistar/ASE Parts Specialist of the Year Timothy Ehrhart Corsica PA Zacherl Motor Truck Sales • Nissan/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year Chris Beasley Salisbury NC Ben Mynatt Nissan • Infiniti/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year Ken Winders Lubbock TX Infiniti of Lubbock • Pep Boys/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year Bledi Cela Bolingbrook IL Pep Boys • PPG/ASE Master Refinish Technician of the Year Tom Dagenais Oak Forest IL Continental Toyota • Pronto Smart Choice/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year Troy Herlyn Freeman SD Specialty Automotive Inc. • RepairPal/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year Andrew Gibson Provo UT DJ Auto; CARQUEST Technical Institute • Snap-on/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year Joseph Mason III Enfield CT Raffia Road/Spring Street Service Centers • Snap-on/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year Kevan Short Oak Park MI Suburban Collision • Snap-on/ASE Master M/H Truck Technician of the Year Adrian Russ Beavercreek OH J & J Transportation Specialists Inc. • SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year Scott Spanbauer Modesto CA SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service • Subaru/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year Dan Nelson Boise ID Larry Miller Subaru • Subaru University/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year Abraham Giles Aurora CO Shortline Subaru • TECHNET Professional/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year Bret Lamoreaux Mesa AZ Kelly Automotive • Tire Kingdom/ASE Automobile Technician of the Year Nick Wesner Orlando FL Tire Kingdom • Toyota/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year Chet Wallace Hastings MN Inver Grove Toyota • Toyota/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year William Cahill Webster NY Dorschel Automotive Group • Lexus/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year Julian Benzaia Clay AL Lexus of Birmingham • Volvo/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year Neal Krenzke Houston TX Momentum Volvo • ZF/ASE Aftermarket Master Automobile Technician of the Year Mark Verdi