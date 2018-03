Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Learn how to achieve a leak-free EGR Valve Gasket with 3 simple tips! Watch Andrew Markel in this week’s Maintenance Minute as he stresses cleanliness during the replacement of the gasket. Sponsored by MAHLE.

