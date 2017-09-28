3 Shell ROTELLA Engine Oils Meet Ford Diesel Engine Oil Specification

Ford Motor Co. has approved three Shell ROTELLA heavy-duty engine oils that meet the API CK-4 specification for use in Ford diesel vehicles as they also meet a new Ford specification for its diesel vehicles. The approved oils – Shell ROTELLA T4 15W-40 Triple Protection, Shell ROTELLA T5 10W-30 Synthetic Blend and Shell ROTELLA T6 5W-40 Full Synthetic – meet Ford Material Engineering Specification WSS-M2C171-F1.

“During the API category development process, the technology team for Shell ROTELLA designed our CK-4 engine oils to surpass the specification requirements so that they can meet or exceed the needs of different engine and vehicle manufacturers,” said Dan Arcy, global OEM technical manager, Shell Lubricants. “We have worked closely with Ford to demonstrate that Shell ROTELLA engine oils meet the WSS-M2C171-F1 specification and provide the protection they require.”

Shell ROTELLA T3 15W-40 Fleet, Shell ROTELLA T4 10W-30 Triple Protection and Shell ROTELLA T5 15W-40 Synthetic Blend have previously been approved as meeting Ford Material Engineering Specification WSS-M2C171-F1.

Shell Lubricants spent more than five years developing and testing its CK-4 specification heavy-duty engine oils. This hard work has resulted in the creation of one of the most technically advanced Shell ROTELLA products to date. The oils have been tested over more than 45 million miles on the road. The testing demonstrates that Shell ROTELLA CK-4 formulations provide superior wear protection compared to Shell ROTELLA legacy CJ-4 formulations.

For more information about Shell ROTELLA products, visit Rotella.com.