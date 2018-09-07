3 Finalists Set For GEARWRENCH Win-A-Camaro Challenge Finale At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

After more than 3,000 contestants took part in nearly 50 preliminary events across the country over the past five months, three men will head to Las Vegas Motor Speedway in hopes of winning the GEARWRENCH Win-A-Camaro Challenge. The grand prize? A custom 2018 Camaro SS.

“The goal of this competition was to give everyday tool users a taste of the excitement that comes with working on a NASCAR crew, and it’s been incredible to see that in person in each stop along the way,” said Rena Fiorello, GEARWRENCH senior marketing manager. “Now, they get this once-in-a-lifetime experience and a shot at winning just about the world’s coolest trophy.”

The GEARWRENCH Challenge is designed off the side profile of the No. 1 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series racecar, driven by Jamie McMurray. It includes four timed activity stations using GEARWRENCH tools. The top-three fastest contestants in the nation will be flown to Las Vegas for an all-expenses-paid trip to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 16.

The three finalists are:

Steve Steiner (10.294) of Spring Lake Park, Minnesota

Emil Zarn (10.446 seconds) of Durant, Oklahoma

John Kreymborg (11.189) of Southampton, New York

While in Las Vegas, the finalists will have the opportunity to meet McMurray and other members of the Chip Ganassi Racing Team. The top 50 finishers will receive GEARWRENCH Gear, while the top 10 will receive $1,000 in GEARWRENCH tools.

